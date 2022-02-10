Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 26-Feb. 7:

Arrests

Joshua J. Cook, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs Feb. 3.

James C. Ezzell, 40, Wiscasset, failing to make oral or written accident report, theft by deception, and violating conditions of release, Feb. 3.

James C. Ezzell, 40, Wiscasset, warrant out of Cumberland County, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and violating conditions of release, Feb. 3.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Jan. 26, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hooper Street. Willis S. Clifford, 84, of Edgecomb, was stopped on Hooper Street in the travel lane. Peter Eaton, 78, of Wiscasset, did not see Clifford’s vehicle in time to avoid it due to the sun glare. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 26, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Freedom Song Road. Garald Spigel, 78, of Wiscasset, was pulling onto the roadway failed to see Brent Scott, 40, of Woolwich, who was following the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 26, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Charles Mixter, 82, of Westport, was making a right turn onto Bath Road and failed to see, due to the sun, Matthew Weil, 37, of Rockport, who was traveling northbound following the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 3, Chief Larry Hesseltine took a late report of two-vehicle crash on Hale Pond Road. James Ezzell, 40, of Wiscasset, was traveling south and John Ellsworth, 33, of Wiscasset, was traveling north on Hale Pond Road. Ellsworth struck a snow bank with the plow of his truck causing his vehicle to strike Ezzell. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 4, Chief Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Allen Cohen, 70, of Boothbay Harbor, swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle and due to the weather conditions slid off the road into a snowbank/ditch. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 7, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Lowelltown Road. Zachary Spear, 35, of Boothbay, was traveling northbound on Lowelltown Road making a left hand turn into a private driveway, Victoria Pinkham, 32, of Wiscasset, failed to yield the right of way. No injuries were reported.

