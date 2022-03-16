Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from Feb. 21 to March 4:

Arrests

Robert Waycott, 44, Cushing, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking on scheduled drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 22.

Jacqueline Smollett, 36, Cushing, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking on scheduled drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after habitual offender revocation, Feb. 22.

Nathan Ames, 43, Cushing, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Feb. 22.

Anika Keathley, 27, Brunswick, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), driving to endanger, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and assault on an officer, March 1.

Summonses

Corey J. Main, 46, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, Feb. 23.

Keith Laney, 48, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, Feb. 23.

Jody E. Hodgdon, 63, Wiscasset, operating vehicle without license, Feb. 23.

Keith R. Laney, 48, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, Feb. 26.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Feb. 21, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old Bath Road. William Laliberte, 32, of Wiscasset, was traveling northbound following the road way when he struck a deer. No injuries reported.

On Feb. 23, Officer Barnes responded to a one-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Hunter Farrell, 20, of Pittston, was traveling northbound following the roadway when he struck downed power lines across the roadway. No injuries reported.

On March 1, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash in a private parking lot on Bath Road. Robin Charbonneau, 48, of Wiscasset, backed out of her spot into the legally parked, unoccupied vehicle of Melissa Green, 49, of Wiscasset. No injuries reported.

On March 1, Officer Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Mercedes Schweighauser, 25, of Waldoboro, was traveling northbound following the roadway. Garrit Reynolds, 20, of Bowdoin, was travelling southbound and lost control in the snow and slush, crossed the center line, spun facing west and was struck by Schweighauser. Reynolds then struck the vehicle of Schweighauser. Minor injuries reported.

On March 1, Officer Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Antonio Steffon, 26, of Bath, was southbound stopped in traffic and was struck from behind by Anika Keathley, 27, of Brunswick. No injuries reported.

On March 4, Chief Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old Bath Road. Joshua Brewer, 30, of Wiscasset, was traveling eastbound following the roadway when he swerved to avoid a deer and left the roadway. Minor injuries reported.

