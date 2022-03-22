Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from March 8-21:

Arrests

Kasey L. Irish, 38, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, March 8.

Wesley B. Arnold, 26, Dresden, operating vehicle without license, March 9.

Danielle T. Rolerson, 35, Appleton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, operating after license suspension, and violating conditions of release, March 9.

Mary Grace M. Gillmann, 29, Augusta, operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating conditions of release, March 12.

Robert M. Perce, 60, Newcastle, OUI (drugs or combo), March 13.

Jacob Rist, 23, Wiscasset, assault, criminal threatening, and burglary, March 14.

Troy C. Steeves, 44, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), March 15.

Adam D. Giles, 44, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, March 19.

Gary Cleghorn, 37, Suffolk, Va., failure to register a vehicle and driving to endanger, March 19.

Jacob Rist, 23, Wiscasset, violating conditions of release, March 20.

Nathan C. McDonald, 24, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), March 20.

Summonses

Catherine A. Lilly, 32, Dresden, negotiate a worthless instrument, March 8.

David P. Allen, 52, Southborough Mass., motor vehicle speeding (30-plus mph over speed limit), March 15.

Motor vehicle crashes

On March 8, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle crash on West Alna Road. Sarah VonFrank, 53, of Alna, was traveling eastbound following the roadway when a deer ran out into her path. No injuries were reported.

On March 10, Chief Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Philip Harrington, 59, of Wiscasset, was traveling southbound following the roadway when the rear suspension of his vehicle let go causing Harrington to leave the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On March 12, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Christopher Burns, 34 of Woolwich, was stopped in traffic, and Gwen Harmon, 18, of Edgecomb, struck the rear of Burns. No injuries were reported.

On March 12, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Kathleen Merrick, 58, of Randolph, was traveling northbound following the roadway, and Mary Grace Gillmann, 29, of Augusta, was traveling southbound, crossed the centerline striking Merrick. Minor injury reported.

On March 18, Chief Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. William P. Ahearn, 48, of Gardiner, was traveling southbound following the roadway when a deer stepped in front of his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

