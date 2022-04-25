Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from April 5-

Arrests

Nicholas Presby, 40, Wiscasset, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph, April 5.

Dustin P. Manson, 21, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, April 6; violating conditions of release and aggravated criminal mischief, April 6.

Jackie Giles, 43, Damariscotta, was arrested for operating under the influence (drugs or combo), unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating vehicle without license and driving to endanger, April 7.

Briana Fortier, 28, Wiscasset, operating vehicle without license, April 7.

Timothy Riggweger, 45, Phippsburg, operating after license suspension, April 11.

Deborah James, 53, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and terrorizing, April 12.

Chrystal Hinckley, 36, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 12.

Levi James Lamoreau, 31, of Bath, operating with suspended registration, April 12.

Crystal Plummer, 37, Edgecomb, warrant arrest, April 12.

Ashley P. Burden, 19, Dresden, operating vehicle without license, April 14.

Carla Warren, 30, Pittston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and three counts of violating conditions of release, April 15.

Eric Simmons, 34, Pittston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, use of drug paraphernalia and violating conditions of release, April 15.

Machenzie McPhee, 28, Newcastle, failure to register of vehicle, April 15.

Summonses

Kyle Lynch, 26, Wiscasset, operating with suspended registration, April 5.

Kevin Joseph Michael Kinney, 30, Knox, driving to endanger, April 5.

Cherie Scott, 42, Boothbay, failure to register vehicle, April 6.

Bridget Estabrook, 25, Yarmouth, failure to register vehicle, April 6.

Rickey A. Lane III, 34, Union, driving to endanger, April 6.

Motor vehicle stops and citations

Wiscasset Police Department conducted 98 motor vehicle stops for violations and issued 23 citations.

There were a total of 54 motor vehicle stops for speed violations: 19 on Bath Road, 17 on Federal Street, eight on Gardiner Road, four on Birch Point Road, three on Alna Road, two on Hooper Street, and one on Hodge Street.

There were a total of 18 motor vehicle stops for inspection violations: 11 on Bath Road, three on Gardiner Road, one on Federal Street, one on Lincoln Street, one on Birch Point Road and one on Old Sheepscot Road.

There were a total of 17 motor vehicle stops for registration violations. Six on Bath Road, five on Federal Street, four on Gardiner Road, one on Old Dresden Road and one on Railroad Avenue.

There were two stops for operations on Bath Road and one on Lowelltown Road, one stop for hands-free violation on Gardiner Road and Gibbs Road, one stop for driving to endanger on Gardiner Road and Bath Road, one stop for weight violation on Federal Street, and two stops for defects on Bath Road and 1 on Indian Road.

There were a total of 405 calls for service and 19 arrests.

