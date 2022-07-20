Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 1-15:

Arrests

David A. Cook, 37, Jay, assault and violating conditions of release, July 2.

Garrett Pinkham, 18, Wiscasset, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, refusing to submit to arrest, and violating conditions of release, July 6.

Eric Simmons, 35, Pittston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, July 6.

Carla Warren, 30, Pittston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, operating after license suspension, and violation of condition of release, July 6.

Amy Riccard, 49, Foxboro, Mass., unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 6.

Nathan D. Metcalf, 23, Palmyra, was arrested for kidnapping, OUI (alcohol), domestic violence assault, operating after license suspension, and violating condition of release, July 7.

Eric Simmons, 35, Pittston, warrant, July 13.

Keith R. Laney, 49, Wiscasset, warrant, July 13.

Louis Gallegos III, 46, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), operating vehicle without license, and speeding 15-19 mph over limit, July 14.

Summonses

Joshua B. Stover, 37, Edgecomb, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 2.

Bradford Hall, 30, Auburn, operating after license suspension, July 6.

Kody N. Wallace, 29, Nobleboro, attaching false plates, July 10.

Jeffrey Fairman, 52, Boothbay Harbor, violating condition of release, July 11.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On July 3, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash in a private parking lot on Bath Road. Lisa A Kinney, 59, of Waldoboro, was parked legally. Riley N. Parlin, 23, of Fairfield, backed out of his parking space and into the rear of the legally parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On July 5, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Kenneth High, 75, of Camarillo, Calif., was travelling north following the roadway and left the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On July 6, Officer Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Christina Small, 41, of Bowdoinham, was traveling south following roadway. Deanna Main, 18, of Boothbay, was traveling south following the roadway and followed too closely striking the rear of Small’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On July 7, Officer Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Richard Doucette, 71, of Boston, Mass., was traveling north following the roadway. An unknown Jeep in front of him braked suddenly causing Doucette to strike the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On July 12, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Eliza Egholm, 33, of Portland, was traveling east and stopped in traffic. Virginia Boxer, 38, of Dover, N.H., was traveling east following the roadway and struck the rear of Egholm’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

