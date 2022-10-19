Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Oct. 1-17:

Arrests

Dennis Rideout Jr., 47, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (alcohol) and leaving the scene of an accident, Oct. 3.

Steven Lutes, 37, Wiscasset, violating condition of release and refusing to sign the summons, Oct. 11.

Benjamin A. Maddocks, 30, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 12.

Summonses

Matthew Grasser, 29, Alna, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 4.

David Cherkis, 54, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct 7.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Oct. 2, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Federal Street. Dennis Rideout Jr., 47, of Wiscasset, was traveling south on Federal Street and left the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 12, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Dana Bustler, 26, of Wiscasset, was traveling north following the roadway when a deer ran into his path. No injuries were reported.

