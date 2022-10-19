Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Police Report

at

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Oct. 1-17:

Arrests

Dennis Rideout Jr., 47, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (alcohol) and leaving the scene of an accident, Oct. 3.

Steven Lutes, 37, Wiscasset, violating condition of release and refusing to sign the summons, Oct. 11.

Benjamin A. Maddocks, 30, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 12.

Summonses

Matthew Grasser, 29, Alna, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 4.

David Cherkis, 54, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct 7.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Oct. 2, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Federal Street. Dennis Rideout Jr., 47, of Wiscasset, was traveling south on Federal Street and left the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 12, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Dana Bustler, 26, of Wiscasset, was traveling north following the roadway when a deer ran into his path. No injuries were reported.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^