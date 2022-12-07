Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Nov. 15-30:

Arrests

Nov. 14, Brandon Plummer, 41, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault

Nov. 14, Crystal Plummer, 37, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release

Nov. 17, Susan Doray, 38, Wiscasset, warrant arrest

Nov. 23, James Ezzell, 41, Wiscasset, warrant arrest

Nov. 24, Colleen Reynolds, 44, Waldoboro, operating under the influence (alcohol)

Nov. 28, Mathew A. Taylor, 38, Augusta, operating after habitual offender revocation and warrant arrest

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Nov. 17, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Michael Celler, 51, of Snoqualmie, Wash., was traveling eastbound making a left turn. Jonathan Sawyer, 44, of Alna, was traveling eastbound following the road and struck the rear of Celler’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 20, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Water Street. Theodore Chaffee, 71, of Belfast, was parked legally. The unoccupied vehicle was struck by an unknown party. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 22, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Diane Belanger, 53, of Lewiston, was traveling southbound on Bath Road. Brandon Harrington, 42, of Boothbay, turned onto Bath Road in front of Belanger, striking the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 23 Officer Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. George Wilson, 68, of Westport Island, struck a light pole in a private parking lot. No injuries were reported.

