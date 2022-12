Wiscasset Police Report

Arrests

Dec. 2, Lenan Garricks, 36, Wiscasset, violating protective order and domestic violence terrorizing

Dec. 7, Nathan Schutte, 19, Wiscasset, stalking

Dec. 13, Kevan Campbell, 38, Wiscasset, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon

Summonses

Dec. 1, Cameron Moore, 25, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension

Dec. 9, Thomas Hourihan, 33, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension

Dec. 12, Mackendra Chancellor, 29, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension

Dec. 12, Hannah Grady, 40, Wiscasset, driving to endanger

Dec. 14, Hannah Thomas, 30, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Dec. 4, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Susan Callahan, 50, of Minot, traveling north on Main Street, was stopped in traffic. Caroline Hyson, 37, of South Bristol, also traveling north, struck Callahan. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 11, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Veronica Frazier, 72, of Waldoboro, was traveling north on Bath Road following the roadway when a deer stepped in to the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 12, Officer Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. John Billick, 67, of Brooklyn N.Y., was traveling south on Bath Road and struck a deer. No injuries reported.

