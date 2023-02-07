Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 2-13.

Arrests

Jan. 2, Gerald S. Anderson, 60, Bremen, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident

Jan. 10, Katie Christina Mermelstein, 40, Wiscasset, warrant arrest.

Summonses

Jan. 3 Joshua V. Miller, 29, Alna, violating conditions of release.

Jan. 5, Ursula M. Schumann, 56, Wiscasset, driving to endanger.

Jan. 9, Christopher Poore, 42, Dresden, assault.

Jan. 12, Richard Mank, 70, Wiscasset, assault.

Jan. 14, Nikolaos Kazakos, 51, Boothbay, operation after license suspension

Motor vehicle crashes

On Jan. 9, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Veronica Babcock, 47, of Gardiner, was traveling southbound on Main Street, stopped at the stop light. Adam Cooper, 37, of Damariscotta, was traveling southbound and struck the rear of Babcock’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 10, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a three-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Todd Lindstrom, 56, of Pittston, was traveling southbound and making a left hand turn. Naomi Day, 23, of Chelsea, was southbound stopped in traffic. Brianna Pye, 26, of Phippsburg, was traveling southbound and failed to see the stopped vehicles striking Day, causing Day to strike Lindstrom. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 12, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a single vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Stewart Hall, 60, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Gardiner Road when a deer ran into the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 13, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bath Road. Zhejian Cong, 26, of New York, N.Y., was traveling eastbound on Bath Road. Lester Perry, 67, of Westport Island, was traveling westbound on Bath Road. Perry turned left and failed to yield the right of way. No injuries were reported.

