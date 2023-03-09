Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Feb. 15-28:

Arrests

Feb. 16, Taylor Delano, 23, Wiscasset, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release

Feb. 19, Michael E. Parker, 50, Newcastle, operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating condition of release

Feb. 20, Thomas J. Hourihan, 34, Wiscasset, warrant

Feb. 26, Marvin B. Sprague, 62, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol)

Summons

Feb. 28, Trisha L. Joslyn, 44, Wiscasset, operation of defective vehicle

Motor-vehicle crash

On Feb. 24, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bath and Gardiner roads. Andrea Veilleux, 38, of Augusta, was traveling southbound following the road, making a left turn. Joshua Ewalt, 34, of Nobleboro, was traveling westbound following the road and ran the red light, striking Veilleux. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 27, Chief Hesseltine responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Jonathan Grout, 61, of Thomaston, was eastbound and left the road striking a mailbox. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 28, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a vehicle and bus accident at the intersection of Federal and Hooper streets. Ryan Lawrence, 33, of Alna, was southbound following the road turning onto Hooper Street and struck a Wiscasset School Department school bus driven by Catherine Sherman, 61, of Wiscasset. Sherman was stopped on Hooper Street turning onto Federal Street. No injuries were reported.

