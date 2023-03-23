The Wiscasset Police Report reports the following activity for March 1-15:

Arrests

March 2, Randee W. Jarrett, 39, Wiscasset, warrant

March 6, Kyle A. Sterling, 29, Wiscasset, warrant

March 9, Dean M. Henry, 33, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault

March 10, Dustin R. Dalton, 39, Dresden, operating under the influence (alcohol)

March 11, Christie Tarbox, 32, Arrowsic, violating conditions of release and domestic violence assault

Summonses

March 6, Alexa B. Stark, 33, Waldoboro, operating with suspended registration

March 13, Wendy D. Couture, 34, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension

March 13, Mike J. Cardillo, 49, Wiscasset, driving to endanger

March 13, Nicholas O. Krunkkala, 41, Damariscotta, operating after license suspension

Motor-vehicle crashes

On March 3, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gibbs Road. Juliet Shaw, 23, of Woolwich, was traveling southbound following the roadway when a deer ran into the road. No injuries were reported.

On March 9, Officer Farrell responded to a single-vehicle crash at the Wiscasset Community Center on Gardiner Road. Catherine Rolerson, 70, of Jefferson, was leaving the parking lot and struck a light pole. No injuries were reported.

On March 10, Officer Nathan Willhoite, responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lowelltown Road. Michelle B. Harrington, 54, of Woolwich, was traveling southbound on Lowelltown Road when a deer ran into the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

