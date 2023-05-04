Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from April 15-30:

Arrests

April 17, Megan Decrescente, 27, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol)

April 20, Edward Fox, 34, Damariscotta, warrant

April 20, Frederick Hunnewell, 24, New Gloucester, OUI (drug or combo), operating while license suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, attaching false plates, operating with suspended registration, and violating condition of release (six counts)

April 21, Richard Vallee, 52, Manchester, N.H., OUI (drugs or combo)

April 21, Jaimee Ellis, 44, Wiscasset, possession of firearm

April 21, Bonnie McAdams, 37, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol)

April 24, Kenneth Jennings, 39, Bath, warrant arrest

April 24, Joshua Hunnewell, 26, Portland, OUI (alcohol)

April 29, Shawn Myatt, 51, Brunswick, operating while license suspended or revoked, driving to endanger, and violating conditions of release

April 29, Stuart S. Wyman, 50, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault and terrorizing

Summonses

April 20, Kelly Paine, 51, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked

April 21, Maxwell Modrak, 30, New Haven, Conn., motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit

April 25, Edward Fox, 34, Damariscotta, theft by deception

April 25, Brendon Mclellan, 37, Edgecomb, operating with suspended registration

April 26, Makaila Giles, 22, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked

April 26, Meredith J. Anderson, 27, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked

April 26, Ursula Schumann, 56, Wiscasset, violating conditions of release and operating while license suspended or revoked

April 27, Melanie Ashton, 46, Wiscasset, harassment by telephone

April 30, Bobby L. Young, 34, Talladega, Ala., failing to obtain driver’s license

April 30, Michael R Hollowell, 21, Boothbay, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit

Motor-vehicle crashes

On April 20, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Marketplace Plaza parking lot. Michaela West, 57, of Wiscasset, was traveling through the parking lot. Charlotte Hagan, 91, of Bath, failed to see West and struck her vehicle as she was leaving the parking spot. No injuries were reported.

On April 25, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Morgan Dimmitt, 22, of Junction City, Kan., was traveling northbound when he fell asleep and left the roadway striking an embankment and light pole. Minor injuries were reported.

On April 26, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Daniel Wright, 80, of Abbott, was traveling northbound on Bath Road and stopped in traffic. Jacqueline Chilelli, 35, of Sanbournton, N.H., was traveling northbound on Bath Road, didn’t realize Wright was stopped, and struck the rear of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

