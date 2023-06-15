Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for May 15-31:

Arrests

May 22, Peter A. Berry, 31, Wiscasset, burglary, criminal trespass, and violating condition of release

May 25, John A. Lucas, 23, Wiscasset, criminal trespass, criminal threatening, and assault

May 25, Brandon R. Mcauliffe, 27, Bremen, OUI (alcohol)

May 29, Jeffrey N. Fink, 60, Natick, Mass., OUI (drugs or combo)

May 30, Christina M. Doray, 42, Wiscasset, violating condition of release

May 30, Alice Cromwell, 41, Wiscasset, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention

May 31, Lenan Garricks, 40, Wiscasset, warrant

Summonses

May 20, Gabriella L. Laurelez, 25, Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked

May 21, Kristina Donahue, 43, Damariscotta, unsafe/defective vehicle and violating condition of release

May 22, Brittany N. Dwinal, 29, Damariscotta, operating with suspended registration

May 23, Christina Doray, 42, Wiscasset, violating condition of release

May 26, Hannah R. G. Thomas, 35, Wiscasset, terrorizing

May 29, Latricia P. Hanna, 38, Ocoee, Fla., motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 18, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Washington Street. The vehicle of Brady Nicholas, of Woolwich, was unoccupied and parked legally. Gage Schutte, of Wiscasset, was backing out of a parking spot and struck the vehicle of Nicholas. No injuries reported.

On May 19, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Ellen Dowd, 52, of Camden, was traveling northbound on Bath Road following the roadway when a deer entered the roadway. No injuries reported.

On May 20, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Brendan Joyce, 45, of Wiscasset, was traveling southbound following the roadway and stopped in traffic. Dare Guild, 27, of Portland, was traveling southbound following the roadway and struck the rear of Joyce’s vehicle. No injuries reported.

On May 21, Officer Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Fowle Hill Road. Kristina Donahue, 43, of Damariscotta, was traveling eastbound on Fowle Hill Road and was unable to stop at the intersection with West Alna Road due to faulty brakes. Donahue went through the intersection and left the roadway. No injuries reported.

On May 22, Officer Daniel Prouty responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Douglas K. Cooper, 69, of Wiscasset, was turning onto Bath Road from a private business. An unknown vehicle stopped to allow Cooper to turn and Andrew J. Kelley, 66, of Wiscasset, made an improper pass and struck Cooper’s vehicle. No injuries reported.

On May 26, Officer Farrell responded to a single-vehicle accident on Gardiner Road. Shania Swift, 32, of Dresden, was traveling northbound following the roadway when a deer ran into the roadway. No injuries reported.

On May 29, Officer Prouty responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Stephen Signell, 51, of Colchester, Vt., was southbound on Main Street following the roadway. Thomas Blake, 74, of Southport, was traveling northbound on Main Street following the roadway and crossed the centerline striking Signell. No injuries reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

