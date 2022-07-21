One Candidate Officially Running for Vacant Somerville Seat July 21, 2022 at 10:46 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThree Positions Up for Vote in SomervilleSomerville Second Selectman Gets ChallengerSomerville Advances Municipal Broadband NetworkNomination Papers Available in SomervilleGreeley Resigns from Somerville Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!