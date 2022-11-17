PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Central Lincoln County School System is seeking bids for renovation of an addition to Bristol Consolidated School.

Proposal(s) must be received by 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Refer to AOS #93’s Request for Proposals (RFP) for additional information and respond as requested. RFP’s are available at the Central Lincoln County School System’s Office of the Superintendent, 767 Main Street – 1A, Damariscotta, ME from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Monday through Friday, on the AOS website at www.aos93.org, or by contacting the Business Manager at pnielsen@aos93.org.

