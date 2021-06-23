Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

County of Lincoln • Surplus Vehicle Sale

at

2015 Ford Explorer SUV (White)
VIN: 1FM5K8AR1FGA04145
Approximate Mileage: 156,803
Vehicle has damage to the driver’s front corner panel from a deer strike
All vehicles are sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties
Bids will be received until Thursday July 15, 2021 at 12pm at https://publicsurplus.com/sms/lincolncoso,me/browse/allcat
If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view this vehicle, please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker by calling (207) 882-6576 or email at rmaker@lincolnso.me between 8am and 4pm Monday thru Friday.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^