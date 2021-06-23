County of Lincoln • Surplus Vehicle Sale

2015 Ford Explorer SUV (White)

VIN: 1FM5K8AR1FGA04145

Approximate Mileage: 156,803

Vehicle has damage to the driver’s front corner panel from a deer strike

All vehicles are sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties

Bids will be received until Thursday July 15, 2021 at 12pm at https://publicsurplus.com/sms/lincolncoso,me/browse/allcat

If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view this vehicle, please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker by calling (207) 882-6576 or email at rmaker@lincolnso.me between 8am and 4pm Monday thru Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

