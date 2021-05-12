County of Lincoln • Surplus Vehicle Sale

2015 Ford Explorer SUV (Gray)
VIN: 1FM5K8AR3FGA04146
Approximate Mileage: 127,600
Inspected thru 9/2021
2014 FORD Taurus (White)
VIN: 1FAHP2MK8EG102902
Approximate Mileage: 163,800
Needs Inspection
2014 DODGE Charger (White)
VIN: 2C3CDXAGXEH133037
Approximate Mileage: 140,150
Needs Inspection and Battery
All vehicles are sold “as is”
with no implied or expressed warranties
Bids will be received until Tuesday June 1, 2021 at 12pm @ https://publicsurplus.com/sms/lincolncoso,me/browse/allcat.
If additional information is needed or to schedule a time to view any of the vehicles please contact Chief Deputy Rand Maker by calling at (207) 882-6576 or email @
rmaker@lincolnso.me between 8am and 4pm
Monday thru Friday.
2015 Ford Explorer SUV (Gray)