Notice is hereby given that any flowerpots, dead plants, decorations, lights, extraneous objects or other temporarily attached items that are above ground level must be removed from the burial lots in the Brookland Cemetery by December 10, 2022. All other articles, which in our judgement are considered inappropriate or dangerous to our safe maintenance of cemetery grounds will be removed and taken away by the Brookland Cemetery maintenance team to ensure the safe and effective upkeep of the Brookland Cemetery.

By order of the Brookland Cemetery Association

P.O. Box 601, Waldoboro 04572 • November 18, 2022

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

