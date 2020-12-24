Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Nomination Papers Available • Town of Nobleboro

at

Nomination Papers will be available on Dec. 9, 2020 for the following offices:
* Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Comm. Member – 1 position 3-year term
* School Board Member – 2 positions for 3-year terms
* Road Commissioner – 1 position for 2-year term
Nomination papers are due back at the Nobleboro Town Office by Tuesday, January 19, 2021. You must have at least 25 signatures but not more than 100 signatures.
Susan Pinnetti-Isabel, Town Clerk

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^