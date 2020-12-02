Nomination Papers Available • Town of Nobleboro

Nomination Papers will be available on Dec. 9, 2020 for the following offices:

* Selectmen, Assessor, Overseer of the Poor, Fish Comm. Member – 1 position 3-year term

* School Board Member – 2 positions for 3-year terms

* Road Commissioner – 1 position for 2-year term

Nomination papers are due back at the Nobleboro Town Office by Tuesday, January 19, 2021. You must have at least 25 signatures but not more than 100 signatures.

Susan Pinnetti-Isabel, Town Clerk

