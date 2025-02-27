The Town of Newcastle will be holding a public hearing on March 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm at the Fire Station Community Room at 86 River Road in Newcastle to take comments on proposed amendments to the Recall of Elected Municipal Officials Ordinance.

This hearing will also be live streamed on the Town’s YouTube Channel. The proposed changes are available on the Town website at NewcastleMaine.us and in-person at the Town Office.

For more information regarding the Public Hearing, contact the Town Office at (207) 563-3441

or clerk@newcastlemaine.us

