Notice is hereby given that the Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:30 PM at the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station, located at 86 River Road, Newcastle. This Special Meeting will be in addition to the regularly scheduled meetings of the Planning Board.

At this Special Meeting, the Planning Board will review and consider potential changes to the Town’s Shoreland Zoning Map and Ordinance. For further information about the Special Meeting of the Planning Board, contact Michael Martone, Town Planner at Planner@NewcastleMaine.us or at (207) 563-3441.

