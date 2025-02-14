The following property transfers were recorded recently at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Wiscasset:

Alna: Sandra S. Cheney Tr. and R. Daniel Cheney Living Trust to Sandra S. Cheney Tr. and Family Trust;

Boothbay: Nathaniel S. Wilson to Nathaniel S. Wilson Tr. and Nathaniel S. Wilson Real Estate Trust; Victoria L. Cunningham to Paul Mesmer; Susan N. Goodrich to Robert R. Goodrich; Robert R. Goodrich to Karen L. Wales, Sarah G. Hoffman, and Alyssa J. Goodrich; Robert R. Goodrich to Stuart Wales and Noah Hoffman; Susan N. Goodrich to Alyssa J. Goodrich, Karen L. Wales, and Sarah G. Hoffman; Susan N. Goodrich to Stuart Wales and Noah Hoffman; James A. Dun Pr., Catherine Dun Rappaport Pr., and Doreen C. Dun Est. to Catherine Dun Rappaport and James A. Dun; Michael A. Roberts and Caroline G. Roberts to Charles W. House; Charles W. House to Barbara J. House, Jamie L. House, Terri M. Bates, and Charles W. House;

Boothbay Harbor: Boothbay Region Housing Trust to Thomas Collier and Lindsey Collier;

Bremen: Timothy Collamore Jr. and William Daniel Collamore to Carol Collamore; Pemaquid Pond Holdings LLC to Kirsten Ingram and Lorence Ingram;

Bristol: Sandra S. Cheney Tr. and R. Daniel Cheney Living Trust to Sandra S. Cheney Tr. and Family Trust; Sandra S. Cheney to Sandra S. Cheney Tr. and Sandra S. Cheney Living Trust; Betsey J. Rubacha Est. and Lori D. Grammer Pr. to Lori D. Grammer; Birchel B. Rollins to Jared Tucker and Adria Tucker;

Damariscotta: Clell N. Genthner Cons., Clelle N. Genthner Cons., and Geraldine A. Genthner to Clell Neil Genthner; 20 Vine LLC to Mojo Group LLC; Jennifer A. French Pr., Jennifer F. Foster Pr., and Susannah French Est. to Aaron H. French; Aaron H. French to Aaron H. French and Jacinta Robinson-Hunte; Neil L. Parsons Jr. Tr. and Thai Lien R.A. Parsons Realty Trust II to Neil L. Parsons Jr.;

Jefferson: Tracey D. Metzger and Daniel C. Metzger to Tracey D. Metzger Tr., Daniel C. Metzger Tr., and Daniel Metzger and Tracey Metzger Revocable Trust Agreement; Christopher L. Covel to Christopher L. Covel and Darryn T. Kaymen; Carol Call Tr. and Robert M. Wilshire Maine Real Estate Trust to Dennis M. Camp, Kelly M. Camp, and Elizabeth A. Camp;

Monhegan: Monhegan Island Inn Inc. to Hospitality Partners LLC; Monhegan Island Inn Inc. to Michael Brassard and Jaye Morency;

Nobleboro: John D. Adams Tr. and John David Adams Trust to John D. Adams; Sharon Faloon Pr. and Sherman Thurlow Gifford Est. to Carol Delaney;

South Bristol: Robert B. Gregory Tr. and Chrisman Family Realty Trust to Chrisman Family Cottage Trust; Rhonda Lee Lovejoy Pr. and Gordon R. Bryer Sr. Est. to Gordon Bryer Jr. and Rhonda Lee Lovejoy;

Southport: Scott William Burke Tr. and Jane M. Burke Trust to Andrew J. Burke Tr. and Jane M. Burke Trust;

Waldoboro: Debra Thibault Pr., Barbara McClintick Est., and Barbara M. McClintick Est. to Debra Thibault, Aaron McClintick, and William Randolph McClintick; Emily E. Glidden Pr. and David B. Wincapaw Est. to Angela Gilbert and Lisa Maguire; Pamela Trahan Pr. and Donna A. Nash Est. to Pamela Trahan and Arnold David Trahan; Boggs Homes Inc. to Roy Hatch and Laura Hatch; Richard A. Robidoux and Meagan D. Robidoux to Garrett Eugley;

Westport Island: Adria Tucker and Jared Tucker to Shelley Dell;

Whitefield: MAG Real Estate LLC to HPA Holdings LLC.

(The Lincoln County News compiles a list of all property transfers in Lincoln County from the Registry of Deeds. These transfers are public records. There are numerous types of deeds that transfer property or interests in property. For more information, call the Registry of Deeds at 882-7431.)

