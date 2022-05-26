The Town of Damariscotta will hold a Public Hearing on June 1, 2022, at 5:30 PM, at Damariscotta Town Hall, 21 School Street Damariscotta to discuss the acceptance of the Public Infrastructure CDBG Funds.

The purpose of the grant is to reconstruct the storm water drainage on 455 feet of Hodgdon and Pleasant Streets concurrent with the town-funded reconstruction of 400 feet of Hodgdon Street. Public comments will be solicited at this hearing and will be submitted as part of the Project Development Phase. All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the acceptance of these funds are invited to attend this Public Hearing either in person or remotely via Zoom. The Public Hearing will immediately be followed by a Special Town Meeting where residents present will vote on accepting the Public Infrastructure CDBG funds. You must be present in person to vote during the Special Town Meeting portion.

Link for Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88555972840

Meeting ID: 885 5597 2840

Passcode: BOS

Comments may be submitted in writing to: Matt Lutkus, Grants Manager, 21 School Street Damariscotta 04543 at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711. If you are physically unable to access any of the Town’s programs or services, please call Matt Lutkus at 207-563-5168 so that accommodations can be made.

