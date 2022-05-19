SECTION 2-A • INVITATION TO BID

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope or package with the type of bid clearly indicated on the outside:

“Bid For: Transfer Station Expansion — Waldoboro, Maine”

TO: Julie Keizer, Town Manager

Town of Waldoboro

1600 Atlantic Highway

Waldoboro, Maine 04572

The bids will be opened and read aloud at the Town Office on June 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The project involves common excavation, grading, installation of gravel base, reinforced concrete retaining walls and slabs, hot mix asphalt paving, and other work-related items.

The Owner reserves the right to waive all formalities, and reject any and all Bids, or to accept any Bid.

Electronic copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from:

Pine Tree Engineering, Inc.

53 Front Street

Bath, Maine 04530

Tel: (207) 443-1508

Fax: (207) 442-7029

pte@pte-maine.com

Upon receipt of payment of $60.00 (non-refundable). An additional $60.00 (non-refundable) shall be charged for paper documents if they are requested. The Documents may be examined at the Waldoboro Town Office and the following locations:

1. Associated General Contractors of ME

188 Whitten Road

Augusta, Maine 04330

2. Construction Summary of Maine

734 Chestnut Street

Manchester, New Hampshire 03104

3. Pine Tree Engineering, Inc.

53 Front Street

Bath, Maine 04530

All bidders must furnish the following:

1. A completed Bid Form.

2. Experience Record (see Section 2-D)

3. A list of all subcontractors to be utilized on the project.

4. A bid security in the amount of 5% of the total bid in the form of a Bid Bond or certified check, made out to the Town of Waldoboro.

The successful bidder must furnish the following:

1. 100% Construction Performance Bond

2. 100% Construction Labor and Material Payment Bond

3. Certificate of Insurance (in accordance with Section 3, Article 26)

The Town of Waldoboro will have thirty (30) calendar days within which to accept or reject any bid.

The work contained in the contract shall be completed on or before September 30, 2022.

Liquidated damages in the amount of $250 per day are contained in the Contract.

The Town of Waldoboro reserves the right to adjust the quantities contained in the Bid Form as needed

in order to stay within the project budget. The Town of Waldoboro reserves the right to reject any

and all bids, to waive any technical or legal deficiencies, and to accept any bid which is

deemed to be in the best interest of the Town of Waldoboro, not necessarily the lowest bid.

By: Julie Keizer, Town Manager

