TOWN OF BRISTOL • BUDGET COMMITTEE

The following public hearings will be held by the Bristol Budget Committee:

• February 1st, 7 pm – Town and Fire & Rescue budgets

• February 2nd, 7 pm – Education and Parks & Recreation

budgets

Both meetings will be held at the Bristol Consolidated School gym. The public may attend in person or by Zoom.

In the event of snow, the meetings may be held entirely by Zoom. Access to the Zoom meetings may be requested from the Town Office at 207-563-5270 or by email to CHall@bristolmaine.org. Notice will be posted on the Town website by 5 pm each day if the meeting will be entirely by Zoom.

