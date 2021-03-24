Proposals are invited for replacement of a storm-damaged metal roof on a 2262 sq. ft. (39’ x 58’) storage building. Please quote on 24 gauge, standing seam roof as base bid; alternative suggestions welcomed. Must comply with all applicable state building codes. Call Town Office at (207) 563-8604 for access to view interior of building.

Sealed bids must be received at the Bristol Town Office, PO Box 339, 1268 Bristol Road, Bristol ME 04539, by 4 pm on Wednesday, April 21st. Bids will be opened at 7 pm that day by the Select Board. Selectmen reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

