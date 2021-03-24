Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Bristol • Invitation to Bid Metal Roof – Hanna Landing Storage Building

at

Proposals are invited for replacement of a storm-damaged metal roof on a 2262 sq. ft. (39’ x 58’) storage building. Please quote on 24 gauge, standing seam roof as base bid; alternative suggestions welcomed. Must comply with all applicable state building codes. Call Town Office at (207) 563-8604 for access to view interior of building.

Sealed bids must be received at the Bristol Town Office, PO Box 339, 1268 Bristol Road, Bristol ME 04539, by 4 pm on Wednesday, April 21st. Bids will be opened at 7 pm that day by the Select Board. Selectmen reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^