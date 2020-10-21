TOWN OF BRISTOL • Registrar of Voters

The Registrar of Voters will be accepting voter registrations during the hours of 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday and will hold evening hours on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM for any Bristol resident interested in registering to vote for the upcoming November 3rd General Election.

