TOWN OF BRISTOL • Registrar of Voters

The Registrar of Voters will be accepting voter registrations during the hours of 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday and will hold evening hours on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM for any Bristol resident interested in registering to vote for the upcoming November 3rd General Election.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.
