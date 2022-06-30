Town of Damariscotta • Public Hearing

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on July 6, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., in the meeting room at the Town Office at 21 School Street,

to hear public comments on the following:

 Liquor License application for extension for

Cupacity – Damariscotta Good Coffee, LLC, to add rear

parking lot area to service areas in the existing Liquor

License, located at 133 Main Street Damariscotta, ME

All citizens interested, are invited to attend and comment.

