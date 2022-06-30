Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Damariscotta • Public Hearing

at

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on July 6, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., in the meeting room at the Town Office at 21 School Street,
to hear public comments on the following:
 Liquor License application for extension for
Cupacity – Damariscotta Good Coffee, LLC, to add rear
parking lot area to service areas in the existing Liquor
License, located at 133 Main Street Damariscotta, ME
All citizens interested, are invited to attend and comment.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^