Town of Damariscotta • Public Hearing

When: Monday, May 3, 2021 6:00 PM

Where: Meeting to be held via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82748218411?pwd=QkxSY0d6aXFWY2JwYXF3VUJIUE11Zz09

MEETING ID: 827 4821 8411

PASS CODE: 465708

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following:

• Proposed amendment to the Damariscotta Land Use Ordinance to add the definition for Formula Business and add it to the schedule of uses table in section 101.4.D.1

The draft of this amendment will be available on the Town’s website or from the Clerk’s office.

INTERESTED PARTIES ARE

ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND VIA ZOOM.

