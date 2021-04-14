Advanced Search
Town of Damariscotta • Public Hearing

at

When: Monday, May 3, 2021 6:00 PM
Where: Meeting to be held via Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82748218411?pwd=QkxSY0d6aXFWY2JwYXF3VUJIUE11Zz09
MEETING ID: 827 4821 8411
PASS CODE: 465708
The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following:
• Proposed amendment to the Damariscotta Land Use Ordinance to add the definition for Formula Business and add it to the schedule of uses table in section 101.4.D.1
The draft of this amendment will be available on the Town’s website or from the Clerk’s office.
INTERESTED PARTIES ARE
ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND VIA ZOOM.

