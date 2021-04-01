Advanced Search
Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of South Bristol • Appeals Board

The appeals board will be holding a public hearing on an appeal by Paul Mehlhorn, Jonathan Arter, Jean-Marie Caterina, Russell and Gretchen Evans, Susan Mehlhorn, and Keith Riddiford for a planning board building permit granted to Gary Ciocci. The hearing will take place at the Town Office 470 Clarks Cove Road Walpole Maine on April 8, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

