The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on May 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review applications for a Farmers Market at 2361 Friendship Road (Lakin’s Gorges Cheese/ East Forty Farm). The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom:
Meeting ID: 993 8590 5635
Passcode: 1600
Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.
All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.
Town of Waldoboro • Planning Board Notice
The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on May 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review applications for a Farmers Market at 2361 Friendship Road (Lakin’s Gorges Cheese/ East Forty Farm). The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom: