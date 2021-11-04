Town of Waldoboro • Planning Board Notice

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a re-scheduled meeting on November 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a permanent pier at 3474 Friendship Road. The Planning Board will also discuss potential changes to the Land Use Ordinance. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

