Town of Waldoboro • Planning Board Notice

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on April 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review applications for a subdivision amendment for Apple Barn Lane, and a retail store at 722 Atlantic Highway.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom with limited in-person seating available at the Town Office.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

