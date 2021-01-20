Town of Waldoboro • Public Hearing Notice

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on January 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the municipal building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following request by Laura Cabot d/b/a Laura Cabot Catering:

1. A Liquor License renewal in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, § 653.

Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is urged to attend this meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

