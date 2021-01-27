Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Waldoboro • Public Hearing Notice Tuesday, February 9, 2021 • Municipal Building

at

The Board of Selectmen of the Town of Waldoboro will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 1600 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, Maine to provide information and obtain public comments on the following:
1. “An Ordinance Amending the Town of Waldoboro Fire Department Insurance Claim & Restitution Ordinance.”
All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and will be given the opportunity to be heard at that time. You can remotely participate in this hearing, please log on to our website www.waldoboromaine.org for information on how to connect.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^