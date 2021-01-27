The Board of Selectmen of the Town of Waldoboro will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 1600 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, Maine to provide information and obtain public comments on the following:

1. “An Ordinance Amending the Town of Waldoboro Fire Department Insurance Claim & Restitution Ordinance.”

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and will be given the opportunity to be heard at that time. You can remotely participate in this hearing, please log on to our website www.waldoboromaine.org for information on how to connect.

