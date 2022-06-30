Town of Waldoboro • Public Hearing Notice

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the municipal building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following:

Warrant Article 1 – To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting.

Warrant Article 2 – Shall the Town raise and appropriate up to $300,000 to fund the following Capital Reserve Account: Ambulance Replacement $300,000?

Warrant Article 3 – Shall the Town expend up to $300,000 from Ambulance capital reserve fund to purchase a new ambulance?

Warrant Article 4 – Shall the Town vote to borrow up to $150,000 for up to 5 years to fund the purchase of the new ambulance?

Warrant Article 5 – Shall the Town vote to fix the fifteenth day of November 2022 and the fifteenth day of May 2023 when all 2023 taxes shall be due and payable in (semi-annual installments) and to instruct the Tax Collector to charge interest at 4.00% per annum on all taxes unpaid after said date(s)?

Warrant Article 6 – Shall the Town vote to pay interest at 0.00% per annum on any amount overpaid on property taxes as noted in M.R.S.A. Title 36, §506-A?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

