Town of Waldoboro • Public Hearing Notice

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the municipal building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests:

Farm on Bremen Road d/b/a Top’l Farm:

1. A Liquor License in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054.

Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is urged to attend this meeting.

