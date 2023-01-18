Absenteeism Continues to Concern Wiscasset School Officials January 18, 2023 at 10:48 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMiller School NewsJefferson School Committee Approves Remote Learning in Place of Snow DaysSouth Bristol School Continues Recess MaskingJefferson School Committee Talks Staff Vacancies, Approves New Ed Tech PositionJVS Struggles with Raising Pay for Substitute Teachers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!