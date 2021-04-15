AOS 93 Committee Seeks to Diversify Education April 15, 2021 at 9:47 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGSB Social Studies Teachers Present Curriculum ChangesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsVoters Approve AOS 93 BudgetAOS 93 Plans Cooperative Board to Oversee Special Education ProgramsProtests Grow in Newcastle, Spread to Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!