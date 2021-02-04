Area Interfaith Outreach Helps Waldoboro Schools Address Food Insecurity February 4, 2021 at 3:00 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHunold Receives ‘Spirit of America’ AwardRSU 40 Adds In-Person Days at Most SchoolsMedomak Valley High School NewsWeekend Meals Program Continues During PandemicMiller School News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!