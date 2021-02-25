Art Scholarship Available to Maine Students February 25, 2021 at 1:06 pm Liberty GraphicsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories$1,000 Art Scholarship Available to Maine StudentsEnvironmental-Art Scholarship Contest OpenLiberty Graphics Offering $1,000 Art Scholarship to Maine StudentsLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterJournalism Scholarships Available for Maine Students Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!