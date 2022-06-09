BCS Going Remote June 14 June 9, 2022 at 1:20 pm Jason PafundiYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBCS Principal, Staff Overcome Pandemic ChallengesBristol High School Alumni Present Plaque to BCSBCS Increases Pay for SubstitutesJefferson Grapples with Masking for Winter Sports, ActivitiesSpace Concerns at BCS Prompt Addition Discussion, Building Committee Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!