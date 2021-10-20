BCS Looking at Renovations and Expansion October 20, 2021 at 2:38 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol School Committee Approves Portable ClassroomBristol High School Alumni Present Plaque to BCSBristol Budget Committee Recommends General Services, Education BudgetsBristol Officials Discuss Potential Solar PartnershipKindergarten Teacher Retires After 39 Years at BCS Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!