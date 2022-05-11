Bella Herring, LA’s 2022-23 Student Body President May 11, 2022 at 9:24 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA’s Lu-Shien Tan Travels to Seek StudentsBristol BeaconLA Students Brighten Holiday Season with Community ServiceLA Blood Drive Exceeds GoalDamariscotta Historical Society Scholarship Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!