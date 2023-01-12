Booster Clubs Readjust to Normalcy, Return to Concession Sales January 12, 2023 at 10:36 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsRSU 40 Approves Winter SportsWaldoboro Woman’s Club Scholarship ApplicationsSouth Bristol School NewsRSU 40 Board Approves Spring Sports Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!