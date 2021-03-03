Boothbay Student on University Of Rhode Island Dean’s List March 3, 2021 at 9:40 am University of Rhode IslandYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesURI Students Named to Spring 2019 Dean’s ListLaBrecque on Quinnipiac Dean’s ListBabcock on Plymouth Dean’s ListLaBrecque Named To Quinnipiac Dean’s ListLocal Students on URI Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!