Bristol School Committee Approves Three-Year Contract with Teachers Union May 13, 2021 at 9:05 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol Sets Date for Return to In-Person InstructionBristol BeaconRSU 40 Board Hears Feedback on Return To In-Person Instruction at MVHSParents Express Support for New Lincoln Academy ScheduleIn-Person Enrollment Strong at Edgecomb Eddy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!