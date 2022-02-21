Bristol Student Named to Endicott College Dean’s List February 21, 2022 at 4:37 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBabcock on Plymouth Dean’s ListAlna’s Frankonis on Saint Anselm Dean’s ListBoothbay Student on University Of Rhode Island Dean’s ListURI Students Named to Spring 2019 Dean’s ListLaBrecque on Quinnipiac Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!