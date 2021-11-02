Bristol Student Receives Master’s Degree November 2, 2021 at 10:45 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMelanie Nash is Summer Director of Nature CenterNiemisto Receives Master’s DegreeDresden Student on Dean’s ListBoothbay Student on University Of Rhode Island Dean’s ListLocal Students on URI Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!